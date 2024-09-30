Community steps up to help Ianni's Pizzeria in Delmont after devastating fire

DELMONT, Pa. (KDKA) -- When the owners of Ianni's Pizzeria found out their restaurant was on fire, they were devastated.

When Paula and Billy Johns arrived at the scene on Sunday morning in Delmont, their hearts sank when they saw the damage to their popular eatery.

"The rafters are all totally burned out," Paula Johns said. "The ceiling is probably going to fall down soon."

"And the water damage," Billy Johns added, "we have to get all this sucked up. We may be able to save the hardwood because it matches the old cooler."

The Johns have two other Ianni's locations in New Derry and Vandergrift that have expanded their hours and taken on the displaced workers from the Delmont location.

And while the Johns are trying to pick up the pieces and figure out the next steps, they say they are grateful for their neighbors. People like Sean Jefairjian, the owner of A Slice of New York restaurant, and Ian Staab, the owner of Yellow Bridge Brewing. When those two heard about the fire, their first thought was to help by raising money through a T-shirt sale and virtual tip jar at their restaurants, with all proceeds going to the workers at Ianni's.

A Slice of New York even offered Ianni's space to make pizza for the next two weeks free of charge.

Jefairjian said if the roles were reversed, the Johns would do the same for his restaurant.

"You want to help others when you can," Jefairjian said. "It's human beings helping human beings. And whenever you see somebody that's going through any type of struggle, I think the normal reaction is to try and help them in any way that we can, and that's what community is all about."

If you would like to support Ianni's, the New Derry and Vandergrift locations are running on expanded hours, and soon there will be a fourth location in Johnstown. To access the virtual tip jars or buy a shirt in support of Ianni's, stop by A Slice of New York or Yellow Bridge Brewing Co.

For the latest updated information on Ianni's Pizzeria in Delmont, follow its Facebook page. Ianni's was recently visited by Barstool Sports' founder as part of his One Bite Pizza review series.