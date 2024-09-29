Watch CBS News
Ianni's Pizzeria in Delmont catches fire, investigation into cause underway

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

DELMONT, Pa. (KDKA) - Crews responded to a fire at a beloved pizza place in Westmoreland County early on Sunday morning. 

The fire happened off of Freeport Street at Ianni's Pizzeria in Delmont just before 4 a.m. 

No one was injured and an investigation is underway into the cause. 

Recently, Ianni's was visited by Barstool Sports' founder Dave Portnoy as part of his One Bite Pizza review series

The owner of Ianni's, Wesley Harris, said he was excited to have Portnoy eat their pizza and that it was an honor for him to go to Delmont to try it. 

"This is what I expect of a Pittsburgh street," Portnoy said of Delmont. 

Portnoy said the wood-fired style the pizza wasn't what he expected, noting the bigger size of the slices.

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

