Ianni's Pizzeria in Delmont catches fire, investigation into cause underway

DELMONT, Pa. (KDKA) - Crews responded to a fire at a beloved pizza place in Westmoreland County early on Sunday morning.

The fire happened off of Freeport Street at Ianni's Pizzeria in Delmont just before 4 a.m.

No one was injured and an investigation is underway into the cause.

Recently, Ianni's was visited by Barstool Sports' founder Dave Portnoy as part of his One Bite Pizza review series.

The owner of Ianni's, Wesley Harris, said he was excited to have Portnoy eat their pizza and that it was an honor for him to go to Delmont to try it.

"This is what I expect of a Pittsburgh street," Portnoy said of Delmont.

Portnoy said the wood-fired style the pizza wasn't what he expected, noting the bigger size of the slices.