Ianni's Pizzeria reopens with limited hours after 2024 devastating fire

Ianni's Pizzeria in Delmont is back open more than a year after the business was destroyed by a devastating fire in 2024.

The pizza shop opened for takeout with limited hours on Thursday night, nearly 18 months after a fire ripped through the business.

The building suffered major damage during the fire with burnt out rafters, a ceiling that was ready to fall down, and significant water damage.

On Thursday, it was a busy night for workers at the shop as they reopened their doors to customers and the shop's owner says he and his team didn't get there alone.

"Just thanks to all the people that have helped," Wesley Harris said. "Delmont, the mayor, the inspectors. They've been great working with us, helping us along if we'd have problems. All the people. All the support. We're just overjoyed and blessed with your support."

"We appreciate it and thank you," Harris added.

In the aftermath of the fire in 2024, other businesses in the area stepped up to help their neighbors pick up the pieces.

Sean Jefairjian, the owner of A Slice of New York restaurant helped raise money through t-shirt sales and a virtual tip jar at the time and on Thursday, he was again doing what he could to help his Westmoreland County neighbors at Ianni's.

"If you were planning on pizza this evening, please consider going there instead," A Slice of New York posted on their Facebook page.

Harris said the shop hopes to open fully in the next few weeks.