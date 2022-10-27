'I got knocked down but I got back up:' Fetterman rallies voters in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rockstar Dave Matthews got the crowd going at Stage AE on Wednesday night at a rally for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

"He's a working man and he works for the working people, come on, everybody, we gotta get it right," he said at the rally.

Matthews took the stage after Fetterman and his wife spoke to the crowd, addressing last night's debate.

Fetterman admitted he struggled but said he believes voters will hear the messages both candidates were putting out.

He added that doing the debate sent a message.

"After that stroke, I got knocked down, but I got back up," Fetterman said. "I'm going to fight for everyone in Pennsylvania that ever got knocked down and had to get back up."

Fetterman said his campaign raised more than $2 million in donations after the debate.