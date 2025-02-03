Hydraulic fluid spill outside of steel plant in Lower Burrell contained

LOWER BURRELL (KDKA) - Crews responded and were able to contain a spill into the Allegheny River earlier today.

Hydraulic fluid spilled along the river bank in Lower Burrell outside of the Braeburn Alloy Steel Plant around 3 p.m.

Chief Brennan Sites of the Lower Burrell Volunteer Fire Company #3 said they were not sure how much fluid spilled out but the Westmoreland County Hazmat Team was called in and they were able to contain the spill.

"The substance was identified as hydraulic fluid from two containment tanks totaling over 7,000 gallons as well as an underground storage pit," Chief Sites said. "It is unknown at this time the total amount of fluid that was leaked into the environment. A drone was utilized to determine the length of the leak and fire crews worked with the support of the hazmat team to eliminate further contamination to the river."

Chief Sites added that the water treatment plants in the area were notified of the spill right away and there are no immediate, known dangers to the public water supplies.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is currently investigating what caused the leak.

The DEP is also working with local emergency crews and the steel plant to determine the next steps to clean up the river.

The KDKA Drone Team was on the scene and we're working to learn more about this spill.