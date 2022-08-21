Watch CBS News
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosting another 'Pet-A-Palooza'

By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is holding a celebration for its furry friends today.

It's another "Pet-A-Palooza!"

That means it will be an afternoon of music, kids' activities, giveaways, and sweet treats for the animals.

It will provide an opportunity to meet the animals that are available for adoption which include dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits, and even ducks.

Pet-A-Palooza takes place from noon until 3 p.m. at HARP's East Side campus.

