Dog food distribution helps Pittsburgh pet owners in need

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosted a dog food distribution event Monday to help families and their furry companions

Owners were able to drive up to the East End campus where staff loaded each car with free dog food.

Events like this are part of the rescue's efforts to keep pets in loving homes, organizers said.

They offer safety net programs including Ellie's Pet Pantry to make sure pet owners can overcome any obstacles to taking care of their animals.

Organizers said distribution events are still critical.

"We still see an influx of emaciated dogs," Sandra Smith, the rescue's director of community programs, said. "Lots of people have been out of work and times are tight. Food prices are going up, so we're here to help. We get food donated from a lot of wonderful retailers, so we are happy to give it away and get food out in the community."

In 2021, Ellie's Pet Pantry provided more than 72,000 pounds of food through distributions, the rescue said.