Humane Animal Rescue and Dancing Gnome Beer announce collaboration

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Humane Animal Rescue and Dancing Gnome Beer are teaming up to get animals in our area the care and love they deserve.

Each month, Dancing Gnome will release a new IPA that's named after one of the animals the rescue cars for -- and the animals will even be on the can!

The artist drawing each dog even put her own adopted pup Sparrow on the first can.

Dancing Gnome says this IPA features notes of tropical fruit cocktail and citrus -- and the best part is that some of the proceeds will also go to the rescue.

There's a beer release party scheduled for Saturday at the Dancing Gnome Brewery in Sharpsburg.