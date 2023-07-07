Police: Human remains found in Sharpsburg from burial site of indigenous people

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials said the human remains found in Sharpsburg last month are from a burial site of indigenous people.

Police said Friday that the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the remains were from a burial site of indigenous people after consulting with an expert. Police said the remains will be released to the appropriate people and the case is closed.

On June 21, utility workers discovered the remains while working in the borough. Sharpsburg Police Chief Tom Stelitano and a spokesperson for Peoples Gas said workers and contractors discovered remains about 5 feet below Short Canal Street as crews were doing excavation work.