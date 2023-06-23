Remains found in Sharpsburg under investigation

SHARPSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police are investigating possible human remains found in Sharpsburg.

Chief Tom Stelitano says about a day ago, as crews with Peoples Gas were working, they came across what they thought were bones. The workers stopped their dig and called 911.

(Photo: Provided)

The chief says they called the Allegheny County crime lab and coroner's office and were told to take photos of the bones, secure them in a package and take them to the lab.

Within 24 hours, the chief got a phone call back from the lab saying forensics would be out Friday morning to see if they could find more remains. They did find what they're calling very small fragments and they were taken to the lab for analysis.

The chief says they looked very old and may have an interesting story behind them.

"I've been here for a long time and I'm thinking that down in that area, a long time ago, all it was orchards and flat land and the first settlers here were probably Seneca Indians, so we're not sure what we came across today, maybe some history," Stelitano said.

The crews secured the section where the remains were found but they're able to continue working on the rest of the street.