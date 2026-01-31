Watch CBS News
Man sentenced to life in prison for shooting, killing teen outside Pittsburgh restaurant

A man convicted of shooting and killing a teenager in Pittsburgh's Strip District was sentenced to life in prison on Friday. 

Howard Hawkins shot and killed 18-year-old Ahmir Tuli outside his mom's restaurant in the Strip District in 2021 after being thrown out for fighting. 

Police say surveillance video showed Hawkins going to a parked car and coming back with a gun, where he shot Tuli as he was taking a work break.

