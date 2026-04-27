How to watch tonight's Game 5 in Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers NHL playoff series

It's a must win game for the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight as they host the Philadelphia Flyers for Game 5 in the NHL playoffs. Here's how to watch tonight's game.

The Penguins kept their playoff chances alive Saturday night with a 4-2 win in Game 4 on the road in Philadelphia and now trail the Flyers 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Pittsburgh can force a sixth game if they win tonight, but if they lose, the series will be over and the Flyers will advance to the second round.

In the history of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, only four times have teams rallied from down 3-0 to win the series.

Puck drop for Game 5 between the Penguins and Flyers is set for 7 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Where can you watch the Penguins vs. Flyers playoff game?

Game 5 in the best-of-seven playoff contest between the Penguins and the Flyers will air on ESPN. You can stream the game via ESPN's website here.

In the Pittsburgh market, the game will air on SportsNet Pittsburgh.

NBC Sports Philadelphia will carry the game in the Philadelphia market.

What were the scores for the first four games of the series?

The Flyers won the first three games of the series while the Penguins kept their hopes alive with a win in Game 4.

What's the rest of the Flyers vs. Penguins playoff schedule?

The full playoff schedule between the Flyers and Penguins can be found below.