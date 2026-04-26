Penguins fans still have hope as first-round playoff series shifts back to Pittsburgh for Game 5

The Pittsburgh Penguins pulled out a win on Saturday night in a do-or-die contest against the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 4 of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

But while hope is still alive, the odds of a comeback to win the series aren't great. However, fans are keeping the momentum alive and hoping for a miracle as the Penguins head into Game 5 Monday night in Pittsburgh.

Many fans who spoke to KDKA-TV said they are just happy they get to celebrate the Penguins making the playoffs. But they say their nerves are getting worse as the games go on.

"One game at a time, one period at a time, and one shift at a time. It's how you got to look at it," said fan Ed Hudson.

"I mean, it's happened before, so if they keep playing like they did yesterday, I think they've got a chance they can do it," said Melissa Nelson.

Fans say Saturday night's Game 4 energy was better, and the Pens looked all around better on the ice. Though they note there are still some in-game flaws.

"Better on the defensive side of the puck, kept Philly out of our end, and goaltending was a little bit better. They didn't turn over as much, but they're still struggling at the blue line," said Hudson.

"The identity was a big piece. The first three (games) kind of felt like they were all over the place. So, kind of got back to their roots a little bit. If you're going to be the older team, might as well use the experience," said Tyler Wagner.

Another thing contributing to the win was the shift away from a slew of penalties, as was seen in Game 3.

"I mean, that's what the Flyers are good at, just getting in your face and getting you to take penalties. So, if the Penguins could not do that, then they'll be in better shape," said Melissa Nelson.

Now they hope that the Penguins pull it off in Game 5 on their home ice.

"Seven-game series, anything can happen," said Hudson.

"Two percent chance? That's okay, we still got it. Let's go, Pens right," said Dave Baron.