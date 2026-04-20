Flyers dominate Penguins to take 2-0 series lead

The Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference playoff series on Monday at PPG Paints Arena.

The Flyers scored twice in the second period and added an empty-netter late in the third frame while keeping the Penguins at bay to take a 2-0 series advantage against their Metropolitan Division rival. According to NHL records, teams with a 2-0 series lead in a best-of-seven matchup have won the series 86% of the time. Philadelphia won Game 1 3-2 over the weekend.

"Given the fact we lost two here, we have to find a way to get Game 3 and get some momentum back," Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said.

Porter Martone put Philadelphia ahead 1-0 with 6:21 left in the second period after burying a loose puck past Penguins goaltender Stuart Skinner. The 19-year-old also scored in Game 1. Philadelphia scored about 4 minutes later when Garnet Hathaway scored a shorthanded one-timer from Owen Tippett, and Luke Glendening scored the empty-net goal with 2:05 remaining in the game.

Goaltender Dan Vladar made 27 saves for Philadelphia, which had 48 hits to Pittsburgh's 32 hits. Pittsburgh also went 0-for-5 on the power play in a game where it struggled to match Philadelphia's gameplan.

Pittsburgh was last blanked on the scoreboard in the playoffs in a 2-0 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Aug. 7, 2020. Monday was Vladar's first shutout since a 3-0 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 3, 2025.

"Some of the little things you can do to create higher-quality chances, we need to do better," Penguins coach Dan Muse said.

When is Flyers-Penguins Game 3?

Game 3 in the first-round series between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh is on Wednesday at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Philadelphia.