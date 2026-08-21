How to watch tonight's Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets game in Week 2 of the NFL preseason schedule

It's a football night in Pittsburgh as the Steelers prepare to host the New York Jets for a preseason matchup. Here's how to watch tonight's game at Acrisure Stadium.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will take the field tonight for their second preseason game under new head coach Mike McCarthy, who replaced Mike Tomlin when he stepped down after 19 years with the team.

During the team's opening game of the preseason, rookie quarterback Drew Allar accounted for three touchdowns as Pittsburgh beat the Green Bay Packers 28-9.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 13: Drew Allar #16 of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium on August 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Joe Sargent / Getty Images

Will Howard is expected to start tonight's game with Allar backing him up.

Neither Mason Rudolph, nor Aaron Rodgers, who has said this season will be his last, will take the field for tonight's game.

"I saw what I needed to see from Mason last week," McCarthy said on Wednesday.

Kickoff between the Steelers and the Jets is set for 7 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

How can you watch the Steelers vs. Jets game on cable?

Fans looking to tune into the contest between the Steelers and the Jets can watch the game on KDKA-TV in the Pittsburgh market.

The channel numbers can vary depending on your TV provider and whether you are watching live over the air or through a cable/satellite service.

Coverage will begin with Steelers Kickoff at 6:30 p.m. and KDKA's Bob Pompeani will be on the call with Charlie Batch in the booth.

The Extra Point postgame show will air after the game, followed by a special edition of the Nightly Sports Call and KDKA-TV News at 11:00.

Editor's note: Tonight's primetime lineup of CBS shows including the CBS Evening News, Family Feud, Sheriff Country, Fire Country and Boston Blue will air on KDKA+.

What is the Steelers' schedule for the rest of the season?