Drew Allar and Will Howard to play Steelers' second preseason game against New York Jets

When the Steelers take the field on Friday at Acrisure Stadium for their second preseason game, the focus on offense will be on the young quarterbacks.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said on Wednesday morning that Will Howard will get the start and Drew Allar will follow when they take on the New York Jets.

Mason Rudolph and Aaron Rodgers will not play against the Jets this Friday.

"I saw what I needed to see from Mason last week," McCarthy said.

He also added that the focus for the rest of the preseason is on the young players.

Drew Allar impresses in preseason debut against Packers

The Steelers' third-round pick out of Penn State this past year went 10 for 13 for 154 yards and three touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers.

Allar had a five-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Wetjen, a four-yard touchdown pass to Riley Nowakowski, and a three-yard scramble and score in the first preseason action of the season.

"My job as a quarterback is to go out and put up points, no matter what the situation is," he said after the game.

Also getting game action in the preseason opener was 2025 sixth-round pick Will Howard, who missed all of last season with an injury.

Howard ran the Steelers' two-minute offense, which ended in a touchdown, going seven for nine for 86 yards.

"I thought he did a really good job on his composure," McCarthy said. "The two-minute drill was excellent."

Mason Rudolph started the game for the Steelers, going 10 for 11 with 93 yards.

Steelers preseason schedule

The Steelers are coming off a 28-9 victory over Green Bay in their first taste of preseason action. Friday night at Acrisure Stadium, they'll welcome the New York Jets for game number two, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

You can catch the game here on KDKA-TV.

The Steelers will conclude the preseason on Thursday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. when they'll face the Buffalo Bills at the newly-opened Highmark Stadium.

That game will also be televised right here on KDKA-TV.