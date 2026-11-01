How to watch today's Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns game in Week 8 of the NFL schedule

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting the Cleveland Browns today for an AFC North matcup in Week 8 of the NFL schedule. Here's how to watch today's game.

Pittsburgh (5-2) has won three straight games and are back at home after their road trip to Paris, where they defeated the New Orleans Saints in the NFL's first-ever game played in Paris.

Cleveland (5-2) is looking for its third straight win this season and is attempting to sweep the Pittsburgh Steelers for the first time since 1988.

The Steelers have won 22 straight home games vs. the Browns.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

How can you watch the Steelers vs. Browns game on cable?

In the Pittsburgh market, today's Steelers vs. Browns game will air on KDKA-TV.

Pregame coverage will begin at 11:30 a.m. with Steelers Kickoff, followed by The NFL Today. Postgame coverage will air on KDKA+ after the game with The Extra Point and a special edition of The Nightly Sports Call.

Channel numbers can vary depending on your TV provider and whether you are watching live over the air or through a cable/satellite service.

Where can you stream the Steelers vs. Buccaneers game?

The Steelers vs. Browns game can be streamed in certain markets by using the Paramount+ app. NFL+, which is the NFL's subscription service, is where fans who live out of market can stream the game.

If the matchup is not available in your region, you can watch through NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV.

Who is favored and predicted to win the Steelers vs. Browns game?

The Steelers entered the Week 8 matchup against Cleveland as 3.5-point betting favorites, according to CBS Sports.

What is the rest of the Steelers' schedule?