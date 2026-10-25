Steelers beat Saints in NFL's first-ever game in Paris, 16-10

Chris Boswell kicked three field goals, and Aaron Rodgers threw for one touchdown and more than 200 yards as the Pittsburgh Steelers won the NFL's first-ever game played in Paris, 16-10.

The Steelers took a 3-0 lead on a 28-yard Boswell field goal in the first quarter, and while the Saints would tie the game on two separate occasions, Pittsburgh never trailed throughout the game.

In the second quarter, a four-yard connection between Rodgers and tight end Darnell Washington would give the Steelers a 10-3 lead.

The Saints answered back with a touchdown, as quarterback Tyler Shough would find Devaughn Vele in the end zone to tie the score at 10.

That would ultimately be the Saints' final score of the day, as the Steelers would tack on a Boswell field goal to end the first half and then a third-quarter field goal to solidify their 16-10 victory.

To open the second half, the Saints received the kickoff, and they would drive all the way down to the Steelers' 11-yard line, but Peyton Wilson jumped a route and picked off a pass intended for Chris Olave.

Rodgers finished the day going 19 for 30, 212 yards, one touchdown, and a passer rating of 95.4. Steelers running back Jaylen Warren racked up 101 rushing yards as well as 36 receiving yards.

For the Saints, Shough went 30 for 38 and 278 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Up next: The Steelers (5-2) will face the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium on November 1 at 1 p.m.

The Saints (2-5) will head into their bye week.