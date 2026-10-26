Steelers fans return stateside following win over New Orleans Saints in Paris

The Pittsburgh Steelers walked away with another international win on Sunday, a 16-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Paris.

It was the first-ever regular-season game in Paris, and a trip of a lifetime for many Steelers fans. Many fans say Pittsburgh took over the City of Light, from the cloudy weather to the thrilling victory.

"[It was] gray all week, and then literally, right before kickoff, the sun came out," fan Chris Richey said.

The Steel City showed up, with uncertainty around the unrest in France.

"We had no issues at all whatsoever," Richey said, referring to the ongoing protests around the Paris region.

Richey and his family shared the sights and sounds with his wife and 15-year-old son.

"We saw the graffiti damage as they were actually cleaning it, so it's pretty impressive how quickly they turned that around," Richey said.

The only sign of unrest they saw was at the Louvre.

"There was a group of maybe 20; it looked like teenagers, holding up signs that were all in English, which I thought was interesting to see who they were protesting to," he said.

But during Sunday's game, Terrible Towels and the chants of "Here we go Steelers" took over what was considered a Saints home game.

A surprise was also in store for people Richey knew.

"This was a couple that we have a mutual friend in Houston."

It was a "lifelong question" between two Steelers fans.

"He got the whole section to start singing her 'Happy Birthday,' and then as she turned around to face the section singing 'Happy Birthday,' he got down on one knee and proposed."

The video was shared across social media. The game and the experience became a lifelong memory, marking a truly American milestone in Paris.

"We had Texas barbecue in Paris to celebrate a Texas engagement in Paris," Richey recalled. "It couldn't have gone better, and the fact that they won was the absolute cherry on top for sure."