How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns game in Week 17 of the NFL schedule

It's Week 17 of the NFL schedule and the Cleveland Browns are hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers for an AFC North matchup at Huntington Bank Field. Here's how you can watch the game.

Pittsburgh (9-6) enters the contest riding a three-game winning streak with victories against Baltimore, Miami, and Detroit.

If the Steelers make it four straight wins with a victory against Cleveland, Pittsburgh will clinch a playoff berth and win the AFC North division title.

What’s at stake today in Cleveland: pic.twitter.com/tKEcNTCz5i — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2025

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt will miss his third consecutive game as he continues to recover from a collapsed lung he suffered earlier this month while undergoing dry needling treatment.

Pittsburgh will also be without wide receiver DK Metcalf, who was suspended for two games after getting into an altercation with a fan during Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

On the other side of the ball, Cleveland (3-12) sits near the bottom of the NFL overall standings and has lost four straight games with their last win coming in late November against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Browns linebacker Myles Garrett has a chance to break the NFL's all-time single season sack record today. He enters today's contest with 22 sacks, 1/2 sack shy of the record that's held by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt.

Kickoff between the Steelers and the Browns today is set for 1:00 p.m. at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland.

Where can you stream the Steelers vs. Browns game?

Fans can stream the Steelers vs. Browns game in certain markets on the Paramount+ app.

Out-of-market fans can stream the game through the NFL's subscription service, NFL+.

If the game isn't available in your region, fans can also stream it via NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV.

How can you watch the Steelers vs. Browns game on cable?

Fans looking to tune into the contest between the Steelers and the Browns can watch the game on KDKA-TV in the Pittsburgh market.

The channel numbers can vary depending on your TV provider and whether you are watching live over the air or through a cable/satellite service.

Jim Nantz will be on the call for play-by-play with analysis from Tony Romo.

The game will air on CBS in a large portion of the United States, according to 506 Sports.

Who is favored and predicted to win the Steelers vs. Browns game?

The Steelers enter the Week 17 matchup against Cleveland as 3-point betting favorites, according to CBS Sports.

Injury reports for the Steelers vs. Browns game

T.J. Watt is not the only Steeler set to miss Sunday's game against the Browns with an injury. Cornerback James Pierre and guard Isaac Seumalo are out, in addition to wideout Calvin Austin III and cornerback Brandin Echols.

The Browns will be without linebacker Winston Reid and without tight end David Njoku.

What is the Steelers' schedule for the rest of the season?

Week 18: Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens, date and time to be determined

What is the Browns' schedule for the rest of the season?

Week 18: Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, date and time to be determined