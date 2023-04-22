3 hospitalized after house fire in Midway

MIDWAY, Pa. (KDKA) — Three people, including a child, were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Westmoreland County.

The fire started just before 1 a.m. on Saturday at a house on Clawson Avenue in Midway. When crews arrived, the front of the house was up in flames. The three people inside the home were already out, but they were treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation at the hospital, officials said.

It took crews two hours to get the fire under control. The blaze caused the roof of the home to collapse.

The fire marshal is investigating. No word on the cause of the fire.