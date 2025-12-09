Hempfield Township home deemed a total loss after intense fire

A fire ripped through a home in Hempfield Township on Tuesday morning, and while the couple that lived there got out, their house is a total loss.

Shortly after 9 a.m., fire crews from Hempfield Township and several surrounding municipalities raced to a home at 318 Hopi Drive.

Hempfield Township Fire Chief Anthony Kovacic said that when they arrived, there was already heavy fire burning inside the house.

"Quickly into the incident, the first floor had a collapse, right by the entrance," Chief Kovacic said. "We at that point started a defensive fire attack, and you could see the volume of the fire."

Chief Kovacic said that despite temperatures in the 20s, fire hydrants were still working fine, but all the water they were using began to make the roadway around the house very icy. A township salt truck was called in to treat the roads, and firefighters took turns spreading salt to keep first responders safe.

Chris Metheney has lived in this neighborhood for over two decades. He says he feels terrible for the homeowners who are not just his neighbors, but his friends.

Metheney has known the couple for over two decades.

"Twenty-one years. And to lose everything like that, it's unreal," he said.

It is not yet known what caused this fire, but the state police fire marshal is investigating.