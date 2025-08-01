Hot dog spill in Pennsylvania shuts down highway

A truckload of hot dogs spilled across a Pennsylvania interstate on Friday in York County after a crash that briefly clogged the heavily traveled artery in both directions.

Crews were stuck with a job they did not relish — rolling up the scattered tube steaks for disposal. CBS affiliate WHP reported that the truck was carrying a thousand pounds of frozen hot dogs when it crashed around 9:15 a.m. on Friday.

"Once those leave the truck and hit the road, that's all garbage, and it's still pretty warm," Shrewsbury Fire Company Chief Brad Dauberman said.

4 injured in crash that spills hot dogs on Pennsylvania highway

State police said the tractor-trailer had an unspecified mechanical problem on Interstate 83 a few miles north of the Maryland line, as morning rush hour was wrapping up, causing it to push into a passenger vehicle. When the truck scraped along a concrete divider, its trailer was ripped open and the contents scattered.

Four people required medical attention, Dauberman said, for injuries that police said were not life-threatening.

A front-end loader was used to scoop up the hot dogs and drop them into a dump truck.

Dauberman said emergency crews couldn't help but see the humor in the situation, and his daughter texted him a photo of a hot dog-themed T-shirt.

"I can tell you personally, hot dogs are very slippery," the fire chief said. "I did not know that."