Photos show stuck horse rescued from manure pit in Pennsylvania

By
Michael Guise
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.
Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Crews in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, rescued a horse from a manure pit on Monday morning. 

Crews in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, rescued a horse from a manure pit on July 7, 2025. Credit: Robert Fulton Fire Company/Facebook

In a post on Facebook, Robert Fulton Fire Company said firefighters were called to Little Britain Township around 8:30 a.m. for reports of a horse stuck in a manure pit. The township is about 24 miles southeast of the city of Lancaster. 

The fire company responded to the scene, finding the horse neck deep in the manure pit. Robert Fulton Fire Company said it used rescue slings and lifted the horse out of the pit with a crane truck. Crews saved the horse and cleared the scene in under 120 minutes, officials said. 

"We are extreamly [sic] pleased to announce that the horse was fine after the ordeal," Robert Fulton Fire Company said in the Facebook post. 

Crews in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, rescued a horse from a manure pit on July 7, 2025. Credit: Robert Fulton Fire Company

In the social media post, the fire company credited a mock rescue of a downed dummy horse in March that helped them prepare for Monday's situation. It also lightheartedly addressed the "criticism" from naysayers it received from posting a Facebook reel about the training session, saying on Monday:

"We heard everything from 'why are you wasting time pulling a dead horse around', to 'look at these guys wasting taxpayer money training for this' to 'just how many times do you have to worry about rescuing a horse,'" the Facebook post said.

In the end, firefighters said their training "paid off…once again!"

Robert Fulton Fire Company said the mock training session reel from March was viewed more than 1.2 million times. 

