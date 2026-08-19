Homicides up so far in 2026 in Pittsburgh and Allegheny County

In looking at Pittsburgh and Allegheny County data, homicides are outpacing last year's numbers.

Just this week, four people were killed in shootings around Allegheny County. One deadly shooting was in Penn Hills, two were in Homewood, and one was in Bedford Dwellings.

Based on KDKA-TV's math, there have been 50 homicides in the county this year, including the city. Last year, there were 66 across the county. This year, the city has had 25 homicides. At this time last year, it was 20.

The latest two fatal shootings were overnight in Pittsburgh: one in Bedford Dwellings and one in Homewood.

"I don't believe the shootings are connected. There is nothing to suggest that. It was just a violent overnight. Officers will have some directed patrols in the area," Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson Cara Cruz said.

While the numbers are up from last year, they are still down from 2022, when the city and county saw a spike. This year's data is the second-lowest since 2018.

In a statement, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Chief Jason Lando said no amount of violence is acceptable. According to him, it appears that the three homicides in the city between Tuesday and Wednesday were not random but isolated incidents. There is no further threat to the public, and detectives are investigating.

"We are looking at all available camera footage. We have the crime scene unit detectives on scene. The violent crime unit detectives will carry on with the investigation," Cruz said.

The Allegheny County Department of Human Services has invested more than $50 million over five years into community violence prevention. It said while this year's homicide rate is above last year's, it is "dramatically lower than 2008-2024 rates." The department plans to continue investments in community violence prevention.

KDKA-TV reached out to Mayor Corey O'Connor for comment, and his office deferred to Lando's statement.