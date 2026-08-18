2 shot inside Pittsburgh business

Two people are in critical condition after they were shot inside a business in Homewood on Tuesday, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

The department said police responded to the scene of a "double shooting incident" inside a business in the 7200 block of Frankstown Avenue.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

Two people are in critical condition after they were shot inside a business in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood, Pittsburgh Public Safety said. (Photo: Pittsburgh Public Safety)

Authorities said there are no arrests or descriptions of potential suspects at this time.

No other information was immediately released.

The Violent Crime Unit is investigating.