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Crime

2 shot inside Pittsburgh business

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

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Two people are in critical condition after they were shot inside a business in Homewood on Tuesday, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

The department said police responded to the scene of a "double shooting incident" inside a business in the 7200 block of Frankstown Avenue. 

Both victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition, Pittsburgh Public Safety said. 

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Two people are in critical condition after they were shot inside a business in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood, Pittsburgh Public Safety said. (Photo: Pittsburgh Public Safety)

Authorities said there are no arrests or descriptions of potential suspects at this time. 

No other information was immediately released. 

The Violent Crime Unit is investigating. 

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