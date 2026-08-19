Woman killed in overnight shooting in Pittsburgh's Hill District, police say

A woman was killed in an overnight shooting in Pittsburgh's Hill District, police said.

Police said the woman was shot just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday inside an apartment building along Chauncey Drive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

"She was shot in the head area," said Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson Cara Cruz.

Pittsburgh police detectives are investigating an overnight shooting that happened along Chauncey Drive in the city's Hill District. KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko

The woman who was killed in the shooting has not been identified.

According to police, a "male actor" fled from the scene of the shooting on foot. A description for the man was not provided.

Multiple shell casings were recovered by detectives and the Violent Crime Unit is now leading the investigation into the deadly shooting, police said.

While no indication was made that the two incidents are related in any way, Wednesday morning's shooting comes less than 24 hours after gunfire rang out inside a business along Frankstown Avenue in Homewood on Tuesday.

One man was killed and another was critically wounded in that incident.