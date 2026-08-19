Pittsburgh Police investigating third deadly shooting in 24 hours, man found killed in Homewood

A man is dead after another shooting on Wednesday morning, this time in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 5 a.m., police were sent to the 7000 block of Idlewild Street after a one-round ShotSpotter notification.

Police on the scene of a deadly shooting in Homewood KDKA Photojournalist Dan Votjko

Once they arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the chest and was unresponsive.

Officers attempted to render medical aid until medics arrived on the scene, but the man was ultimately pronounced dead.

Public safety said in a social media post that no suspects have been identified as of Wednesday morning.

It's the second shooting in a 24-hour timespan in Homewood.

On Tuesday, one person was killed, and another was left in critical condition after a shooting inside the Quick Pick on Frankstown Avenue.

Meanwhile, also on Wednesday morning, a woman was killed in a shooting in Bedford Dwellings, marking three deadly shootings over the past day in the city.