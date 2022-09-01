Homework Help: How to work through kids' assignments you may not understand

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Just days into the new school year and it's already happening -- panic is setting in for parents as children seek help with their homework.

The first thing that parents need to remember is that some things about teaching have changed over the years and there's no shame in not knowing everything.

As the hopeful eyes of your child look at you expecting clarification and you stare at the paper thinking, "What is this?", you should know that you're not alone.

"Especially in math and some of the sciences as well," said John Kreider, the Superintendent of the Carlynton School District. "The content is not presented to our children in the same way it was presented to us years ago."

"New ways of learning are coming about every day." said Kristin Brown, the Principal of Penn Hills Elementary.

Both Kreider and Brown say you shouldn't panic.

When helping your kids, it can be helpful to look through any notes that were taken to help understand where the instruction came from and what it's moving towards.

If you don't find any help in those notes, many teachers these days have some sort of an online presence.

In some cases, parents can even log in to see the course syllabus and see some of the classroom activities.

Experienced educators say you shouldn't wait for there to be an issue to get to know the teacher, saying that starting that conversation early is important, whether it be an email, a phone call, or an open house.

Homework is designed to reinforce what the student is learning in the classroom, so there shouldn't be anything new in the work that they haven't seen, so talk it through with your child and try to spur their memory.

If you don't understand it, it's okay to admit that to your child. You don't have to be infallible, and it's okay if your child goes to school with a wrong answer. That sends a message to the teacher that the lesson needs to be reinforced.

While parents are a vital part of the equation, the place that's appropriate for studying and homework should be a no-brainer.

Brown says whether or not the TV should be on or off varies from child to child, but what doesn't vary is the importance of a parent touching base with what is being studied.

Kreider says the connection between parent and student should begin on day one, so that you have a clue when they come looking for help.

The keyword is 'help,' meaning that you shouldn't be doing the assignments for them.

Brown says that often, just getting a student to talk out the process will help lead them to an answer.

If you're struggling with the assignments as a parent, don't just observe the homework being done. It's important to get your child to explain to you the things you don't understand. It makes for great bonding and understanding when they do run into issues.