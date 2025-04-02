2 charged with homicide in connection with deadly Homewood North shooting

Two people are facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood.

Early Tuesday morning, a man was shot and killed along Monticello Street and two other men are now facing charges related to the deadly incident.

Pittsburgh Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Monticello Street and Collier Street in the city's Homewood North neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

When first responders arrived at the scene, the man, who had been shot multiple times, was pronounced dead by medics. His identity has not been released.

According to court documents, Lavelle Johnson and Shawn Collins have each been charged with criminal homicide and police say the two men were robbing the victim when the deadly shooting took place.

Investigators also say Johnson was the second person who showed up at UPMC Shadyside Hospital with a gunshot wound shortly after the shooting took place. Police say Collins' gunfire was responsible for hitting Johnson.

At last check, police said Johnson was in critical condition after being transferred to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

Collins has a preliminary hearing scheduled for later this month.