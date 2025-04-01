One person killed, another critically injured in overnight Homewood shooting

One person was killed and another was critically injured in an overnight shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson Cara Cruz said Tuesday that officers were called to the area of Monticello Street around 2 a.m. following a 10-round ShotSpotter alert and reports of a man who had been found shot outside of a vehicle.

When first responders arrived at the scene, the man who had been shot multiple times, was pronounced dead by medics. His identity has not been released.

Pittsburgh Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Monticello Street and Collier Street in the city's Homewood North neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Police say a short time later, a second man who had been shot multiple times showed up at UPMC Shadyside Hospital. The man was transferred to a Level 1 trauma center in the city and police say he was last reported to be in critical condition.

Investigators at the scene discovered bullet casings and a blood trail near the scene of the shooting.

Violent Crime Unit detectives are leading the investigation into the deadly shooting.