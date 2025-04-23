Watch CBS News
Homemade Ham Salad Recipe | Cooking with Rania

Cooking with Rania: Ham Salad
Rania Harris is showing you what to do with those Easter dinner leftovers!

Homemade Ham Salad

Ingredients

  • 2 cups finely ground ham (about ¾ pound) (see note)
  • 3 large hard-boiled eggs, chopped
  • ¼ cup sweet pickle relish
  • ¼ cup mayonnaise (or more to taste)
  • 2 tablespoons minced green onion
  • ¼ cup minced celery
  • 3 tablespoons minced red bell pepper
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard (or to taste)
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • Large pinch cayenne, optional
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • Brioche buns
  • Butter lettuce
  • Optional:
  • Hollowed out tomatoes

Directions:

Mix everything but the salt, pepper and cayenne in a large bowl. Taste and add cayenne, salt and black pepper to taste. Chill and serve on toasted Brioche buns with butter lettuce.

You can also use this ham salad as a filling in hollowed out tomatoes.

Yield: 3 cups

To make ground ham, pulse in a food processor. Do not turn the ham into paste – use on and off pulses to get it to a chunky consistency

