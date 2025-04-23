Homemade Ham Salad Recipe | Cooking with Rania
Rania Harris is showing you what to do with those Easter dinner leftovers!
Homemade Ham Salad
Ingredients
- 2 cups finely ground ham (about ¾ pound) (see note)
- 3 large hard-boiled eggs, chopped
- ¼ cup sweet pickle relish
- ¼ cup mayonnaise (or more to taste)
- 2 tablespoons minced green onion
- ¼ cup minced celery
- 3 tablespoons minced red bell pepper
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard (or to taste)
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- Large pinch cayenne, optional
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- Brioche buns
- Butter lettuce
- Optional:
- Hollowed out tomatoes
Directions:
Mix everything but the salt, pepper and cayenne in a large bowl. Taste and add cayenne, salt and black pepper to taste. Chill and serve on toasted Brioche buns with butter lettuce.
You can also use this ham salad as a filling in hollowed out tomatoes.
Yield: 3 cups
To make ground ham, pulse in a food processor. Do not turn the ham into paste – use on and off pulses to get it to a chunky consistency