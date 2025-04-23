Homemade Ham Salad Recipe | Cooking with Rania

Rania Harris is showing you what to do with those Easter dinner leftovers!

Homemade Ham Salad

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

2 cups finely ground ham (about ¾ pound) (see note)

3 large hard-boiled eggs, chopped

¼ cup sweet pickle relish

¼ cup mayonnaise (or more to taste)

2 tablespoons minced green onion

¼ cup minced celery

3 tablespoons minced red bell pepper

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard (or to taste)

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Large pinch cayenne, optional

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Brioche buns

Butter lettuce

Optional:

Hollowed out tomatoes

Directions:

Mix everything but the salt, pepper and cayenne in a large bowl. Taste and add cayenne, salt and black pepper to taste. Chill and serve on toasted Brioche buns with butter lettuce.

You can also use this ham salad as a filling in hollowed out tomatoes.

Yield: 3 cups

To make ground ham, pulse in a food processor. Do not turn the ham into paste – use on and off pulses to get it to a chunky consistency