Homeless Children's Education Fund in Pittsburgh calling on elected officials to save its funding

Cuts in federal spending by the Trump Administration could create a ripple effect that will be felt across the entire state of Pennsylvania, including here in Pittsburgh.

Now, one Pittsburgh organization is calling on state and local leaders to step up to help.

Here are six letters for you ARPHCY - that's American Rescue Plan Homeless Children and Youth. That program relies on millions of dollars in federal funding to help families in our area.

Local organizations, such as the Homeless Children's Education Fund, are asking state, local, and federal leaders to do what they can to keep their funding in place.

"We've been focused on the piece of the pie that is focused on homeless people and youth, but there's a lot more to this than just that small piece," said Brian Knight, Director of Community Engagement for HCEF.

That larger number is an estimated $36 million - that's how much the American Rescue Plan provided to help homeless children and youth statewide. Recently, the Department of Education announced they are reconsidering an extension for that funding.

"We're trying to be good neighbors, good partners in making sure people are aware of the effects that are going to happen statewide if this funding is pulled back earlier than it was intended to be," Knight said.

An estimated 3,500 children and youth are classified as homeless in Allegheny County, and the HCEF's mission is to help keep those children in school and in a position to succeed.

"We're providing additional support, resources, and financial support to help children through a time of need, whether that be one year or their entire educational career," said Jo Clark, the board chair of HCEF.

The organization has met with Senator John Fetterman and his staff recently to gain his support for ARP funding, but in the meantime, there are other ways to help.

"Work with the people in your community, reach out and try to find the places you can fit in," Knight said. "There's a lot of work to be done and we need all hands to do it."