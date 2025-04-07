10% of BBB complaints in western Pennsylvania deal with home improvement. Here's how to make the right hire.

A couple in West Mifflin reached out to KDKA Investigates for help after realizing the contractor they hired for a home improvement job might never return.

This story is unfortunately common around this time of year, and there are tips you should know before hiring a contractor.

"I'm just afraid it's all going to come down with the rain," Pam Ruffing said.

Pam and Dennis Ruffing just wanted a new wall, but they're stuck with a mudslide, crooked rebar and an MIA contractor's tools.

"Yeah, it's a mess," Pam said.

The couple hired Shiloh Landscaping out of Bedford, Pennsylvania, nearly two years ago for the $6,750 job. They say they ended up paying him more than half, $4,000, but the job is far from done.

"He said his truck broke down, and then he had a fire in his trailer, and then, just didn't see him," said Pam.

KDKA Investigates called the company's owner and asked him what's going on. He claimed he dealt with some accidents and illness and would get back on track in the next couple weeks.

"At the Better Business Bureau, construction services are the number one most inquired about type of business by local people," said Caitlin Driscoll with the BBB.

Driscoll says 10% of all complaints received locally deal with home improvement.

"These were identified as the fifth riskiest scam to people last year. The average loss per victim is about $1,800," Driscoll said.

And the people most likely to get the run around? People 65 and older.

Tips for hiring a contractor

Before hiring anyone, Driscoll said to do your research and verify their registration.

"The bare minimum legal requirement is for a contractor to register with the Bureau of Consumer Protection through the attorney general's office if they do at least $5,000 worth of home improvement per year, or $500 on any individual job," said Driscoll.

She also recommends checking their complaint history with BBB. And don't always pick the first or lowest bid.

"We recommend at least three bids or estimates from prospective contractors. Make sure they're based on the same building specifications, you know, material, labor, time completed to time to complete that project."

She says to request proof of insurance.

"That would cover property damage, personal liability, workers' compensation. And you have the right to actually request or ask for a current copy of that insurance certificate for your records," said Driscoll.

And never pay for an entire job in advance. Pay in thirds.

"And the law actually states that for a contract that's more than $5,000, they cannot accept a deposit in excess of one-third of the contract price, or one-third of that price, plus the cost of any special-order materials."

They're all tips the Ruffings take to heart as they're left to simply hope the contractor shows.

"I wouldn't give them as much money, and I guess I'd get references too," Pam said.

"I've always been leery about giving a lot of money out and I see now why I was," Dennis added.

Consumers need to remember that in Pennsylvania, they have three days after signing a contract to change their mind and cancel the contract.

Lastly, if 45 days pass since the work was to begin and there's no substantial work performed, homeowners can legally request a refund in writing from the contractor. By law, Driscoll says, they're required to fully refund any amount the homeowner has paid within 10 days.