Home destroyed by early morning fire in Homestead

HOMESTEAD (KDKA) -- A massive fire broke out overnight in Homestead, with the flames consuming at least one home.

The fire broke out along East 13th Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

The flames were so intense that it destroyed the second floor of the home.

Then, the flames traveled to the home next door, damaging the siding.

Although there is extensive damage, the good news is that no one was injured.

Video from a viewer shows huge flames and heavy smoke billowing into the sky.

The fire chief says the roof collapsed at the house where the fire started, and thankfully no one was inside at the time.

As for the neighboring home, one person was inside, but was able to get out safely.

An Allegheny County Fire Marshal has been called to the scene and is searching the home, trying to find the cause of the fire.

