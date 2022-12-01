Holiday cocktails from Fine Wines & Good Spirits
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We're in the PTL Kitchen with our merry mixologist Dave Kuiawa, of Fine Wine and Good Spirits, who has some great holiday-themed drink recipes!
Gingerbread Eggnog
Ingredients
- 2 oz Captain Morgan Spiced Rum
- 4 oz eggnog
- 1 oz gingerbread syrup*
- Whipped cream, for garnish
- Ground cinnamon, for garnish
- Ground gingersnap cookie, plus 1 for garnish
Directions
- Rim a cocktail glass with ground cinnamon and gingersnap cookie; set aside.
- Combine all ingredients, except for garnishes, in a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake vigorously and strain into prepared glass.
- Garnish with whipped cream and gingersnap cookie.
Gingerbread Syrup: Combine ¼ cup lightly packed brown sugar, ½ cup granulated sugar, ¾ cup water, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 3 tablespoons molasses, 1 teaspoon ground ginger and ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a slow boil, reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Transfer to a container; shake well to redistribute spices before using.
Yuletide Mule
Ingredients
- 1 ½ oz Grey Goose Vodka
- ½ oz unsweetened cranberry juice
- 4 oz ginger beer
- Cranberries, for garnish
- Rosemary sprig, for garnish
- Lime wedge, for garnish
Directions
- Combine all ingredients, except for garnishes, in a copper mug filled with ice.
- Garnish with cranberries, rosemary sprig and lime wedge.
**Please drink responsibly.
