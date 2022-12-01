Watch CBS News
Holiday cocktails from Fine Wines & Good Spirits

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Holiday cocktail recipes from Fine Wine & Good Spirits
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We're in the PTL Kitchen with our merry mixologist Dave Kuiawa, of Fine Wine and Good Spirits, who has some great holiday-themed drink recipes!

Gingerbread Eggnog  

Ingredients

  • 2 oz Captain Morgan Spiced Rum
  • 4 oz eggnog
  • 1 oz gingerbread syrup* 
  • Whipped cream, for garnish
  • Ground cinnamon, for garnish
  • Ground gingersnap cookie, plus 1 for garnish

Directions

  1. Rim a cocktail glass with ground cinnamon and gingersnap cookie; set aside.
  2. Combine all ingredients, except for garnishes, in a shaker filled with ice.
  3. Shake vigorously and strain into prepared glass.
  4. Garnish with whipped cream and gingersnap cookie.

Gingerbread Syrup: Combine ¼ cup lightly packed brown sugar, ½ cup granulated sugar,  ¾ cup water, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 3 tablespoons molasses, 1 teaspoon ground ginger and ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a slow boil, reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Transfer to a container; shake well to redistribute spices before using.

Yuletide Mule

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ oz Grey Goose Vodka
  • ½ oz unsweetened cranberry juice
  • 4 oz ginger beer
  • Cranberries, for garnish
  • Rosemary sprig, for garnish
  • Lime wedge, for garnish

Directions

  1. Combine all ingredients, except for garnishes, in a copper mug filled with ice.
  2. Garnish with cranberries, rosemary sprig and lime wedge.

**Please drink responsibly.  

