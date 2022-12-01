Holiday cocktails from Fine Wines & Good Spirits

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We're in the PTL Kitchen with our merry mixologist Dave Kuiawa, of Fine Wine and Good Spirits, who has some great holiday-themed drink recipes!

Gingerbread Eggnog

Ingredients

2 oz Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

4 oz eggnog

1 oz gingerbread syrup*

Whipped cream, for garnish

Ground cinnamon, for garnish

Ground gingersnap cookie, plus 1 for garnish

Directions

Rim a cocktail glass with ground cinnamon and gingersnap cookie; set aside. Combine all ingredients, except for garnishes, in a shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into prepared glass. Garnish with whipped cream and gingersnap cookie.

Gingerbread Syrup: Combine ¼ cup lightly packed brown sugar, ½ cup granulated sugar, ¾ cup water, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 3 tablespoons molasses, 1 teaspoon ground ginger and ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a slow boil, reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Transfer to a container; shake well to redistribute spices before using.

Yuletide Mule

Ingredients

1 ½ oz Grey Goose Vodka

½ oz unsweetened cranberry juice

4 oz ginger beer

Cranberries, for garnish

Rosemary sprig, for garnish

Lime wedge, for garnish

Directions

Combine all ingredients, except for garnishes, in a copper mug filled with ice. Garnish with cranberries, rosemary sprig and lime wedge.

