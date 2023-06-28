Hills Snack Bar food truck passes health inspection, is now 'certified to operate'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Hills Snack Bar mobile food truck is one step closer to hitting the road after passing a health inspection and being deemed 'certified to operate!'

The announcement of the passing of inspection was announced on the Hills Snack Bar's social media page on Tuesday.

Hills Snack Bar / Facebook

They also say they will be sharing details for the food truck's grand opening soon along with a list of future events, dates, times, and locations.

Last month, an ICEE machine was installed in the truck and hot dog rollers were being tested while preparing to open the truck.

RELATED STORIES: