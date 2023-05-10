Watch CBS News
Hills Snack Bar food truck one step closer to hitting the road

By Mike Darnay

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A mobile food truck serving up nostalgic treats from Hills department store is one step closer to hitting the road.

Late last year, it was announced that an Aliquippa man was looking to bring back some magic from the Hills snack bar in the form of a food truck. 

Now, that mission is one step closer to launching.

The Hills Snack Bar announced on Facebook that an ICEE machine has been installed in the truck.

It's unclear when exactly the truck will hit the road.

May 10, 2023

