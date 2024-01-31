Two men shot in the Hill District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two men were shot overnight in Pittsburgh's Hill District.

The shooting happened in the area of Webster Avenue and Lawson Street.

Police say it was just after midnight when officers were dispatched to the area for multiple ShotSpotter alerts for a total of 15 rounds.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men who had been shot. Both were taken to the hospital by medics.

The first man, who was shot in the stomach, was last listed in critical condition.

The other man, who was shot in the arm, was last listed in stable condition.

Police say at least one home along Webster Avenue was hit by gunfire.

Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are investigating.