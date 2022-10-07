Hill District man charged with stealing FBI vehicle last year
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man from the Hill District is accused of stealing a vehicle belonging to the FBI.
An indictment accuses Lashawn Norwood of stealing an SUV from Schenley Park a year ago.
An FBI agent's gun was in the SUV, but when the vehicle was recovered a short time later, the gun was not.
Norwood is not facing any charges related to the firearm.
