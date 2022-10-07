Watch CBS News
Hill District man charged with stealing FBI vehicle last year

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man from the Hill District is accused of stealing a vehicle belonging to the FBI.

An indictment accuses Lashawn Norwood of stealing an SUV from Schenley Park a year ago.

An FBI agent's gun was in the SUV, but when the vehicle was recovered a short time later, the gun was not.

Norwood is not facing any charges related to the firearm. 

