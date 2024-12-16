Highlands High School boys basketball coach resigns amid investigation into alleged hazing incident

NATRONA HEIGHTS, Pa. (KDKA) — The head coach of the Highlands High School boys basketball team has resigned amid an investigation into an alleged hazing incident.

Bill Flow teaches English at the district and until Monday, he also coached the high school boys basketball team. He did not explain to his team on Monday why he was stepping down after six months on the job.

The move 10 days after the district confirmed that an alleged hazing incident involving students is under investigation. The incident involves the high school boys basketball team.

"I wanted to get this out as soon as possible in case word started to spread," Flow told his team in a message obtained by KDKA. "Effective today I resigned the position of head basketball coach at Highlands. I had a blast with each and everyone of you the last six months and it was a pleasure to be your coach. I wish you all great luck the rest of the season and if you need anything don't hesitate to stop by my room."

Earlier this month, KDKA talked with several parents who believed the alleged incident happened on a bus while the basketball team was traveling together. On Dec. 3, Highlands played Indiana, and several players appeared to be missing from the team.

There's no official word from the district if any players were kicked off the team or if any disciplinary action has been taken. It's also unclear how many students were involved in the alleged hazing incident.

KDKA reached out to the superintendent, school board members, solicitor and police department but did not hear back on Monday.

Many in the community want transparency.

"Why would you just quit?" Robert Aretz said. "There are students that are looking up to you. You are a basketball coach. I just want to know what is going on."

Tuesday's basketball game between Highlands and Mars has been canceled.