Alleged hazing incident under investigation in Highlands School District

By Erika Stanish

/ CBS Pittsburgh

NATRONA HEIGHTS, Pa. (KDKA) — An investigation into an alleged hazing incident in the Highlands School District is underway. 

The district confirmed on Thursday that an alleged hazing incident involving students is under investigation. Parents told KDKA-TV that the incident involved students on the high school boys basketball team.

The alleged incident, parents say, happened on a bus while the team was traveling together. On Tuesday night, Highlands played Indiana, and several players appeared to be missing from the team.

Right now, there's no official word from the district if any of the players were kicked off the team or if any disciplinary action has been taken.

The district released a statement saying it "received reports of an alleged hazing and is conducting a thorough investigation. We take hazing allegations very seriously and will take appropriate action to address them."

KDKA-TV reached out to the school board and school solicitor to learn more but did not hear back.

