Westmoreland County woman charged with shooting, killing husband

A Westmoreland County woman was charged with homicide after police said she called 911 and admitted to shooting her husband.

Fifty-one-year-old Leeann Steel is accused of killing her husband, William Steel, at their home in Hempfield Township over the weekend, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office announced.

Police said Leeann Steel called 911 on Saturday and told dispatchers that she had shot her husband and he needed medical attention. When troopers got to the home on Merlin Lane, they said they found William Steel in a bedroom surrounded by blood. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Investigators said they found a Beretta Tomcat that appeared to have been recently fired on the front porch.

Troopers said they found Leann Steel in the yard of a neighborhoing home. She was arrested and arraigned on a single count of criminal homicide, the district attorney's office said. She was denied bail.