Helpful tips on gift-giving for graduates

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Graduation season is here, so how does one know if they are giving the appropriate gift?

A lot of it depends on the relationship to the person, or couple, involved. It's also very important if you plan on attending the event, or not.

In the mailbox they come… the invitations. The first rule is that you are not obligated to send a gift if you're not attending.

"That has been long-standing. You can send a note saying, 'I can't wait to see the pictures and the videos from your special day, congratulations,' but, you are not obligated to send a gift if you're not attending the event," said Amanda Mushro, lifestyle blogger and Uniontown native.

When asked what a reasonable graduation gift for a kid graduating from high school, Mushro offered this advice.

"There's a pretty wide range that it seems to be the average, and it can go anywhere from $70 to $200," Mushro added.

If it's college graduation, anywhere between $100 and $500 is the range. Gift cards are okay, especially if they are personalized.

Mushro also said a personalized basket of goodies for the college-bound graduate works, one that may reflect their needs and where they're heading.

Nobody wants to be the cheapskate, so when in doubt, consult others you know who are invited about what they're giving as a gift.