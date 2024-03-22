Helicopter egg drops, Easter at the Aviary, and more in the KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Welcome to the first weekend of spring and if you're looking for some family-friendly events, we've got you covered!

North Hills Home Show

You can find inspiration on some home improvement projects at the North Hills Home Show.

It all gets going on Friday afternoon and goes through Sunday evening at the North Park Sports Complex.

The South Hills Home Show, meanwhile, continues today at the Cool Springs Sports Complex.

You'll be able to check out more than 150 exhibits, and demonstrations, as well as the jewelry home decor and gem sale.

It's free to attend and you can learn more on the website at this link.

National Aviary EGG-Stravaganza

It's an EGG-stravaganza at the National Aviary this weekend!

Families and children will be able to explore the Aviary's habitats and search for eggs on a scavenger hunt.

You'll also be able to snap a picture with the big bunny!

It doesn't just go this weekend, you'll be able to check it out next weekend too.

The Aviary has all the details on their website at this link.

Greene County Helicopter Egg Drop

More than 50,000 eggs will fall from the sky on Saturday morning.

Churches in Greene County and the non-profit SOAR are teaming up for the second annual helicopter egg drop.

The eggs will start flying at 11 a.m. at the Greene County Airport in Waynesburg.

Greene County's website has the details you need for the unique event at this link.