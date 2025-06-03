Heinz History Center will give kids free admission after $11.5 million donation

Kids will be able to get into the Heinz History Center for free year-round thanks to a donation of $11.5 million.

The history center on Tuesday announced the donation from Daniel G. and Carole L. Kamin, the same couple behind the $65 million donation that will rename the Carnegie Science Center in their honor.

Beginning Sept. 1, kids will be able to get into the Heinz History Center and Fort Pitt Museum for free. Right now, tickets are free for kids 5 and under and $11 for kids ages 6 to 17. Admission costs for school groups will also be covered.

"Learning and understanding our history has never been more critical. We are proud to support the Heinz History Center and its important mission," Carole Kamin said in a news release. "Dan and I hope this gift helps to eliminate one barrier for families and schools alike, so they can explore our region's rich heritage and be inspired to make a difference."

The contribution will help support the history center's expansion, which is slated to include a new orientation theater, classrooms and exhibition space.

"Thanks to the leadership and generosity of Dan and Carole Kamin, kids from Western Pa. and beyond will have more access than ever before to the History Center's award-winning exhibitions and programs," said Howard W. "Hoddy" Hanna III, chairman of the history center's board of trustees. "As the History Center prepares to expand its footprint in the Strip District, this gift will help secure long-term sustainability for the museum and further position the History Center as a premier cultural attraction in Pittsburgh."

The Kamin Family Foundation was born from a family-owned business that became the 38th largest developer in the nation, with properties in 45 states totaling nearly 17 million square feet.

Daniel Kamin is a Shady Side Academy and University of Pennsylvania graduate whose philanthropic vision is fueled by his passion for science and history. Carole Kamin is involved in several charities across the Pittsburgh area and was recently named as a 2025 woman of influence by the Pittsburgh Business Times.