Heinz History Center and Fort Pitt Museum offer free admission to kids while opening a new exhibition

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Heinz History Center and Fort Pitt Museum will offer free admission to kids and teens 17 and under during the months of February and March.

This will occur between Feb. 1 through March 31 for Black History Month and Women's History Month and will open at the same time daily from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

At the the History Center, there are six floors to explore of exhibitions and learning spaces. The Discovery Place exhibition has a slide, a place to design pop art and an area to construct bridges. There is also a Mister Rogers' Neighborhood area featuring the original set and puppets.

At the Fort Pitt Museum, you can learn about the history of American Indian tribes in a new exhibition called Homelands: Native Nations of Allegheny. This exhibition was created in collaboration with the Delaware, Seneca, Seneca-Cayuga and Shawnee tribes.

To learn more about both the center and museum, visit the Heinz History Center website.