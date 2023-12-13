Second Heinz Field ketchup bottle to become artifact at history center

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The fate of the second Heinz Field scoreboard ketchup bottle has been decided.

Fans nostalgic for the days when Acrisure Stadium used to be Heinz Field will be able to see the ketchup bottle at the Heinz History Center. Kraft Heinz says the bottle will be installed on Dec. 21 and fans can get up close for selfies and photos on Dec. 22.

Kraft Heinz says it has partnered with the Heinz History Center to memorialize the bottle as a historical artifact. The company, co-headquartered in Pittsburgh, says it's committed to continuing to support the community.

"Known as Pittsburgh's people museum, the Smithsonian-affiliated Heinz History Center celebrates Western Pennsylvania's rich and inspiring history, and we're thrilled that it will be home to one of the beloved bottles," Kraft Heinz said in a news release.

The other ketchup bottle was installed at Gate C in the stadium.

The two giant ketchup bottles were removed from the stadium's scoreboard last year when the naming rights changed hands and Heinz Field became Acrisure Stadium.

Kraft Heinz said it worked "diligently" with the Steelers to get a new deal, but the team "found a new partner willing to pay significantly more than we could justify." Kraft Heinz said it will still be a Steelers sponsor and promised to keep a presence at Acrisure Stadium.

Heinz Field opened in 2001 and served as the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers and University of Pittsburgh football teams.