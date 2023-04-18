Iconic giant ketchup bottle returns to Heinz Gate outside Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of the iconic giant ketchup bottles from the scoreboard at Heinz Field is returning to Pittsburgh's North Shore and is being placed at the Heinz Gate outside Acrisure Stadium.

Early Tuesday morning outside Acrisure Stadium, workers began installing the giant ketchup bottle along Allegheny Avenue.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The two giant ketchup bottles were removed from the stadium's scoreboard last year when the naming rights changed hands and the venue's name was changed to Acrisure Stadium.

Following the name change, Heinz kept its presence at the stadium, however, with the venue's Gate C now the Heinz Gate -- also announcing that the bottles would be returning to the site in the near future.