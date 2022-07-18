Ketchup bottles come down from newly named Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The last traces of Heinz Field began coming down at the newly named Acrisure Stadium.

Crews spent the day Monday removing signage and the infamous ketchup bottles. Huge cranes were used to take down the iconic bottles.

The two bottles used to be on top of the scoreboard near the open end. When all the Heinz signs come down, Acrisure Stadium signs will go up.

Last week, the Steelers signed a 15-year deal with Acrisure, a Michigan-based financial technology company. Since that news was announced, Steelers fans have been stopping here to take pictures in front of Heinz signage, one last time.

After 20 years, fans are now saying goodbye to the Heinz name.

"As long as the pride's still here and as long as we're still kicking butt and bleeding black and gold, I feel like it'll be alright. It's definitely a change and I know that we're kind of salty about it," said Ebony Baxter, a Steelers fan from Meadville, Pa.

It's unclear as of now what will happen with the ketchup bottles and other Heinz Field signage.

"This is probably her kids' last chance to get a picture with the Heinz Field sign. My kids' last chance to get a picture with the Heinz Field sign. So, we're kind of just coming down to mourn the sign like everybody else," Baxter said.